2012 Kia Sedona

166,849 KM

Details Features

$10,995

+ tax & licensing
$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

Lynmar Auto Sales

519-491-8210

2012 Kia Sedona

2012 Kia Sedona

4dr Wgn LX Base

2012 Kia Sedona

4dr Wgn LX Base

Location

Lynmar Auto Sales

735 Ontario St, Sarnia, ON N7T 1M3

519-491-8210

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

166,849KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 9020152
  • Stock #: 3198
  • VIN: KNDMG4C77C6485445

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 166,849 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Wheel Covers
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

