$CALL+ tax & licensing
2012 Kia Sorento
EX Luxury V6
2012 Kia Sorento
EX Luxury V6
Payless Automart
235 Indian Rd South, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5
519-337-4550
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
141,320KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5XYKUDA27CG195145
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Dark Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 141,320 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Navigation System
Mechanical
Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
AWD
6 Speed Automatic
Payless Automart
235 Indian Rd South, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5
