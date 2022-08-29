$10,995+ tax & licensing
2012 Nissan Maxima
4dr Sdn CVT 3.5 SV
Location
735 Ontario St, Sarnia, ON N7T 1M3
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
201,400KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 9059104
- Stock #: 3200
- VIN: 1N4AA5AP1CC801667
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 201,400 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Leather Seats
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Lynmar Auto Sales
735 Ontario St, Sarnia, ON N7T 1M3