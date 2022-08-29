Menu
2012 Nissan Maxima

201,400 KM

Details Features

$10,995

+ tax & licensing
$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

Lynmar Auto Sales

519-491-8210

2012 Nissan Maxima

2012 Nissan Maxima

4dr Sdn CVT 3.5 SV

2012 Nissan Maxima

4dr Sdn CVT 3.5 SV

Location

Lynmar Auto Sales

735 Ontario St, Sarnia, ON N7T 1M3

519-491-8210

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

201,400KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 9059104
  • Stock #: 3200
  • VIN: 1N4AA5AP1CC801667

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 201,400 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Leather Seats
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Lynmar Auto Sales

Lynmar Auto Sales

735 Ontario St, Sarnia, ON N7T 1M3

519-491-8210

