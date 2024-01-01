Menu
Account
Sign In

2012 Nissan Versa

152,698 KM

Details Features

$7,295

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2012 Nissan Versa

5dr HB CVT 1.8 SL

Watch This Vehicle
11938548

2012 Nissan Versa

5dr HB CVT 1.8 SL

Location

Lynmar Auto Sales

735 Ontario St, Sarnia, ON N7T 1M3

519-491-8210

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,295

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
152,698KM
Good Condition
VIN 3N1BC1CP7CL378180

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey - Dark
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 152,698 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Lynmar Auto Sales

Used 2012 Nissan Versa 5dr HB CVT 1.8 SL for sale in Sarnia, ON
2012 Nissan Versa 5dr HB CVT 1.8 SL 152,698 KM $7,295 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Dodge Grand Caravan 4dr Wgn SXT for sale in Sarnia, ON
2013 Dodge Grand Caravan 4dr Wgn SXT 173,539 KM $9,495 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Nissan Pathfinder 4WD 4dr S for sale in Sarnia, ON
2014 Nissan Pathfinder 4WD 4dr S 190,768 KM $10,495 + tax & lic

Email Lynmar Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Lynmar Auto Sales

Lynmar Auto Sales

735 Ontario St, Sarnia, ON N7T 1M3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-491-XXXX

(click to show)

519-491-8210

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$7,295

+ taxes & licensing

Lynmar Auto Sales

519-491-8210

Contact Seller
2012 Nissan Versa