2012 Toyota Corolla
CE
Payless Automart
235 Indian Rd South, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5
519-337-4550
- Listing ID: 10442490
- VIN: 2T1BU4EE2CC763902
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Dark Blue
- Interior Colour Dark Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 155,463 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2012 Toyota Corolla CE is a reliable and efficient sedan that offers excellent value. Powered by a 1.8-liter 4-cylinder engine, this compact car delivers a smooth and comfortable ride. With its spacious interior, ample legroom, and comfortable heated front seats, the Corolla CE ensures a pleasant driving experience for both the driver and passengers. Equipped with advanced safety features such as antilock brakes, stability control, and multiple airbags, this vehicle prioritizes your safety on the road. Additionally, the Corolla CE boasts a fuel economy of up to 34 mpg, making it a budget-friendly choice for daily commuting or long trips. With its proven durability and Toyota's reputation for reliability, the 2012 Corolla CE is an ideal choice for anyone seeking a practical and affordable vehicle. Come on into Payless to check it out!
Vehicle Features
