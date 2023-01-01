Menu
2012 Toyota Corolla

155,463 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Payless Automart

519-337-4550

2012 Toyota Corolla

2012 Toyota Corolla

CE

2012 Toyota Corolla

CE

Location

Payless Automart

235 Indian Rd South, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5

519-337-4550

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

155,463KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10442490
  • VIN: 2T1BU4EE2CC763902

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Blue
  • Interior Colour Dark Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 155,463 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2012 Toyota Corolla CE is a reliable and efficient sedan that offers excellent value. Powered by a 1.8-liter 4-cylinder engine, this compact car delivers a smooth and comfortable ride. With its spacious interior, ample legroom, and comfortable heated front seats, the Corolla CE ensures a pleasant driving experience for both the driver and passengers. Equipped with advanced safety features such as antilock brakes, stability control, and multiple airbags, this vehicle prioritizes your safety on the road. Additionally, the Corolla CE boasts a fuel economy of up to 34 mpg, making it a budget-friendly choice for daily commuting or long trips. With its proven durability and Toyota's reputation for reliability, the 2012 Corolla CE is an ideal choice for anyone seeking a practical and affordable vehicle. Come on into Payless to check it out!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Interior

Tachometer

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

4 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Payless Automart

Payless Automart

235 Indian Rd South, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5

