2012 Toyota Corolla

214,555 KM

Details Description Features

$7,995

+ tax & licensing
$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

Lynmar Auto Sales

519-491-8210

2012 Toyota Corolla

2012 Toyota Corolla

CE

2012 Toyota Corolla

CE

Location

Lynmar Auto Sales

735 Ontario St, Sarnia, ON N7T 1M3

519-491-8210

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

214,555KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 6488025
  Stock #: 2968
  VIN: 2T1BU4EE3CC913015

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 2968
  • Mileage 214,555 KM

Vehicle Description

Lease to own available OAC. Price Includes $400 administration fee.

* While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these pages. Please verify any information in question with Lynmar Auto Sales Ltd.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Steering
Tilt Steering Wheel
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
Steel Wheels
Engine Immobilizer
Wheel Covers

