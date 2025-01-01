$9,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2012 Volkswagen Passat
4dr Sdn 2.0 TDI DSG Trendline +
2012 Volkswagen Passat
4dr Sdn 2.0 TDI DSG Trendline +
Location
Lynmar Auto Sales
735 Ontario St, Sarnia, ON N7T 1M3
519-491-8210
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$9,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
206,177KM
Good Condition
VIN 1VWAN7A30CC006517
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 206,177 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Exterior
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Mechanical
Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Bluetooth
Additional Features
Wheel Locks
Turbocharged
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email Lynmar Auto Sales
Lynmar Auto Sales
735 Ontario St, Sarnia, ON N7T 1M3
Call Dealer
519-491-XXXX(click to show)
