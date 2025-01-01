Menu
2012 Volkswagen Passat

206,177 KM

Details Features

$9,995

+ tax & licensing
2012 Volkswagen Passat

4dr Sdn 2.0 TDI DSG Trendline +

12141948

2012 Volkswagen Passat

4dr Sdn 2.0 TDI DSG Trendline +

Location

Lynmar Auto Sales

735 Ontario St, Sarnia, ON N7T 1M3

519-491-8210

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
206,177KM
Good Condition
VIN 1VWAN7A30CC006517

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 206,177 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Turbocharged
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Lynmar Auto Sales

Lynmar Auto Sales

735 Ontario St, Sarnia, ON N7T 1M3
519-491-8210

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

Lynmar Auto Sales

519-491-8210

2012 Volkswagen Passat