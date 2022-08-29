Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Chevrolet Equinox

160,890 KM

Details Description Features

$10,494

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$10,494

+ taxes & licensing

Payless Automart

519-337-4550

Contact Seller
2013 Chevrolet Equinox

2013 Chevrolet Equinox

1LT

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Chevrolet Equinox

1LT

Location

Payless Automart

235 Indian Rd South, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5

519-337-4550

  1. 9220423
  2. 9220423
  3. 9220423
  4. 9220423
  5. 9220423
  6. 9220423
  7. 9220423
  8. 9220423
  9. 9220423
  10. 9220423
  11. 9220423
  12. 9220423
  13. 9220423
  14. 9220423
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,494

+ taxes & licensing

160,890KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9220423
  • Stock #: 5571A
  • VIN: 2GNALDEK4D6364942

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 160,890 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2.4 L Direct Injection engine produces 182 hp on a Front-Wheel Drive Transmission, 6 speed electronic automatic, flat towable Brake/transmission interlock. Options include AM/FM Stereo, Satellite Radio, CD Player, MP3 Player, Auxiliary Audio Input, Steering Wheel-Audio Controls, Smart Device Integration, Bluetooth Connection and Power Outlet. Other options include Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Heated Front Seats, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Keyless Entry, Power Driver Seat, Power Mirrors, Heated Mirrors and Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers. Nice car will not last, book a test drive today.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Payless Automart

2013 Chevrolet Equin...
 160,890 KM
$10,494 + tax & lic
2018 Dodge Grand Car...
 198,986 KM
$20,768 + tax & lic
2012 Dodge Journey C...
 120,510 KM
$12,495 + tax & lic

Email Payless Automart

Payless Automart

Payless Automart

235 Indian Rd South, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5

Call Dealer

519-337-XXXX

(click to show)

519-337-4550

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory