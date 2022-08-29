Menu
2013 Chevrolet Impala

166,600 KM

$12,995

+ tax & licensing
$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

Payless Automart

519-337-4550

LT

2013 Chevrolet Impala

LT

2013 Chevrolet Impala

LT

Payless Automart

235 Indian Rd South, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5

519-337-4550

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 166,600 KM

Vehicle Description

This 3.6 L produces 302 hp on a Front-Wheel Drive, Transmission, 6-speed automatic electronic overdrive Transmission shifter, floor mounted Brake/transmission shift interlock. Options include of AM/FM Stereo, Satellite Radio, CD Player, MP3 Player, Auxiliary Audio Input, Steering Wheel-Audio Controls, Smart Device Integration, Bluetooth Connection, Power Outlet. Other options include Air Conditioning, Multi-Zone Air Conditioning, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Keyless Entry, Power Driver Seat, Power Mirrors, Heated Mirrors, Remote Trunk Release, Remote Engine Start, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers and Universal Garage Door Opener. Great car for a great price. Come take a look and a drive today.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

