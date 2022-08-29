$12,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
519-337-4550
2013 Chevrolet Impala
LT
Location
Payless Automart
235 Indian Rd South, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5
519-337-4550
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$12,995
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9192337
- Stock #: 06104A
- VIN: 2G1WB5E39D1256483
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Dark Grey
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 166,600 KM
Vehicle Description
This 3.6 L produces 302 hp on a Front-Wheel Drive, Transmission, 6-speed automatic electronic overdrive Transmission shifter, floor mounted Brake/transmission shift interlock. Options include of AM/FM Stereo, Satellite Radio, CD Player, MP3 Player, Auxiliary Audio Input, Steering Wheel-Audio Controls, Smart Device Integration, Bluetooth Connection, Power Outlet. Other options include Air Conditioning, Multi-Zone Air Conditioning, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Keyless Entry, Power Driver Seat, Power Mirrors, Heated Mirrors, Remote Trunk Release, Remote Engine Start, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers and Universal Garage Door Opener. Great car for a great price. Come take a look and a drive today.
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.