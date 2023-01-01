2013 Chevrolet Orlando

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,995 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 2 1 7 , 4 8 9 K M Used Good Condition

Listing ID: 9844592

9844592 Stock #: 3270

3270 VIN: KL77P2ET1DK019978

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour Grey - Dark

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 7

Mileage 217,489 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Mechanical Power Steering Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Exterior Automatic Headlights Additional Features Telematics Navigation from Telematics Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.