2013 Chevrolet Orlando
4dr Wgn LT w/1LT
Location
735 Ontario St, Sarnia, ON N7T 1M3
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
217,489KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 9844592
- Stock #: 3270
- VIN: KL77P2ET1DK019978
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Grey - Dark
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 217,489 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Mechanical
Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Exterior
Automatic Headlights
Additional Features
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
