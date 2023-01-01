Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Chevrolet Orlando

217,489 KM

Details Features

$9,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

Lynmar Auto Sales

519-491-8210

Contact Seller
2013 Chevrolet Orlando

2013 Chevrolet Orlando

4dr Wgn LT w/1LT

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Chevrolet Orlando

4dr Wgn LT w/1LT

Location

Lynmar Auto Sales

735 Ontario St, Sarnia, ON N7T 1M3

519-491-8210

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
217,489KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 9844592
  • Stock #: 3270
  • VIN: KL77P2ET1DK019978

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey - Dark
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 217,489 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Lynmar Auto Sales

2013 Chevrolet Orlan...
 217,489 KM
$9,995 + tax & lic
2009 Chrysler 300 4d...
 139,816 KM
$9,495 + tax & lic
2010 Kia Rondo 4dr W...
 228,600 KM
$8,495 + tax & lic

Email Lynmar Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Lynmar Auto Sales

Lynmar Auto Sales

735 Ontario St, Sarnia, ON N7T 1M3

Call Dealer

519-491-XXXX

(click to show)

519-491-8210

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory