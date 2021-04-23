Menu
2013 Chevrolet Trax

110,928 KM

$12,649

+ tax & licensing
$12,649

+ taxes & licensing

Payless Automart

519-337-4550

2013 Chevrolet Trax

2013 Chevrolet Trax

1LT

2013 Chevrolet Trax

1LT

Location

Payless Automart

235 Indian Rd South, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5

519-337-4550

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,649

+ taxes & licensing

110,928KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 7003649
  Stock #: 5405A
  VIN: 3GNCJLSB0DL192367

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Silver
  Interior Colour Dark Grey
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Stock # 5405A
  Mileage 110,928 KM

Vehicle Description

2013 Chevrolet Trax 1LT
$12,649 + Tax and Licensing
Great little crossover that is not only comfortable but great on gas.This 1.4 L Turbocharged Gas 4-Cyl Electronic Fuel Injection engine produces 138 hp, Transmission, Automatic, 6 speed, electronically controlled with overdrive and driver shift control. Other options include AM/FM Stereo, Satellite Radio, CD Player, MP3 Player and Auxiliary Audio Input. Other options include Onstar hands free calling. This is a great little suv for getting around town or travel.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
CD Player
Compass
Front Wheel Drive
6 Speed Automatic

Email Payless Automart

Payless Automart

Payless Automart

235 Indian Rd South, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5

