+ taxes & licensing
235 Indian Rd South, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
+ taxes & licensing
2013 Chevrolet Trax 1LT
$12,649 + Tax and Licensing
Great little crossover that is not only comfortable but great on gas.This 1.4 L Turbocharged Gas 4-Cyl Electronic Fuel Injection engine produces 138 hp, Transmission, Automatic, 6 speed, electronically controlled with overdrive and driver shift control. Other options include AM/FM Stereo, Satellite Radio, CD Player, MP3 Player and Auxiliary Audio Input. Other options include Onstar hands free calling. This is a great little suv for getting around town or travel.
