2013 Chevrolet Trax

145,321 KM

Details Description Features

$13,349

+ tax & licensing
$13,349

+ taxes & licensing

Payless Automart

519-337-4550

2013 Chevrolet Trax

2013 Chevrolet Trax

1LT

2013 Chevrolet Trax

1LT

Location

Payless Automart

235 Indian Rd South, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5

519-337-4550

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,349

+ taxes & licensing

145,321KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 7824252
  Stock #: 5462A
  VIN: 3GNCJPSB2DL173018

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 5462A
  • Mileage 145,321 KM

Vehicle Description

2013 Chevrolet Trax 1LT
$13,349 + Tax and Licensing
Another very popular Crossover, that is great on gas. This 1.4 L turbocharged Electronic Fuel Injection engine produces 138 hp on a All-wheel drive Transmission, Automatic, 6 speed, electronically controlled with overdrive and driver shift control. Options include AM/FM Stereo, Satellite Radio, CD Player, MP3 Player and Auxiliary Audio Input. Other options include Smart Device Integration, Bluetooth Connection and Driver Adjustable Lumbar. Great on gas and great price, will not last long so give me a call.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
CD Player
AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Payless Automart

Payless Automart

235 Indian Rd South, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5

519-337-XXXX

519-337-4550

