+ taxes & licensing
235 Indian Rd South, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
2013 Chevrolet Trax 1LT
$13,349 + Tax and Licensing
Another very popular Crossover, that is great on gas. This 1.4 L turbocharged Electronic Fuel Injection engine produces 138 hp on a All-wheel drive Transmission, Automatic, 6 speed, electronically controlled with overdrive and driver shift control. Options include AM/FM Stereo, Satellite Radio, CD Player, MP3 Player and Auxiliary Audio Input. Other options include Smart Device Integration, Bluetooth Connection and Driver Adjustable Lumbar. Great on gas and great price, will not last long so give me a call.
