2013 Chrysler 200

113,783 KM

Details Features

$12,999

+ tax & licensing
AutoMax Sarnia

1-519-332-1232

Touring

Location

AutoMax Sarnia

745 Confederation St, Sarnia, ON N7T 2E2

1-519-332-1232

113,783KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8931022
  • Stock #: B1142
  • VIN: 1C3CCBBG5DN655262

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 113,783 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
4 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

