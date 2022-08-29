Menu
2013 Chrysler 300

168,708 KM

$12,995

+ tax & licensing
$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

Lynmar Auto Sales

519-491-8210

2013 Chrysler 300

2013 Chrysler 300

4dr Sdn Touring RWD

2013 Chrysler 300

4dr Sdn Touring RWD

Lynmar Auto Sales

735 Ontario St, Sarnia, ON N7T 1M3

519-491-8210

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

168,708KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 9074722
  • Stock #: 3201
  • VIN: 2C3CCAAG2DH586342

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 168,708 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Knee Air Bag

Lynmar Auto Sales

Lynmar Auto Sales

735 Ontario St, Sarnia, ON N7T 1M3

