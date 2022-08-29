$12,995+ tax & licensing
2013 Chrysler 300
4dr Sdn Touring RWD
735 Ontario St, Sarnia, ON N7T 1M3
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$12,995
+ taxes & licensing
168,708KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 9074722
- Stock #: 3201
- VIN: 2C3CCAAG2DH586342
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 168,708 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Knee Air Bag
