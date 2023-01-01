Menu
2013 Dodge Grand Caravan

63,877 KM

Details Features

$16,498

+ tax & licensing
Payless Automart

519-337-4550

SE/SXT

Location

235 Indian Rd South, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

63,877KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9809134
  • Stock #: 23-842A
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBG4DR641078

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 63,877 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

6 Speed Multi-speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

