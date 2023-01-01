$16,498+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$16,498
+ taxes & licensing
Payless Automart
519-337-4550
2013 Dodge Grand Caravan
2013 Dodge Grand Caravan
SE/SXT
Location
Payless Automart
235 Indian Rd South, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5
519-337-4550
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$16,498
+ taxes & licensing
63,877KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9809134
- Stock #: 23-842A
- VIN: 2C4RDGBG4DR641078
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 63,877 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
6 Speed Multi-speed automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Payless Automart
Payless Automart
235 Indian Rd South, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5