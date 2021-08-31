Menu
2013 Dodge Journey

123,621 KM

Details Description Features

$13,649

+ tax & licensing
$13,649

+ taxes & licensing

Payless Automart

519-337-4550

2013 Dodge Journey

2013 Dodge Journey

R/T

2013 Dodge Journey

R/T

Location

Payless Automart

235 Indian Rd South, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5

519-337-4550

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,649

+ taxes & licensing

123,621KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 7660573
  Stock #: 5454A
  VIN: 3C4PDDFGXDT549275

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Orange
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 123,621 KM

Vehicle Description

2013 Dodge Journey R/T
$13,649 + Tax and Licensing
This Journey is comfort at its best. This 3.6 L Electronic Fuel Injection engine produces 283 hp on a 6-speed automatic transmission AutoStick automatic transmission.Fuel consumption is 12.8 L/100 km city and 8.2 L/100 km highway. Options include AM/FM Stereo, Satellite Radio, CD Player, MP3 Player, Auxiliary Audio Input, Steering Wheel-Audio Controls and Navigation System. Other options include Black Leather seating, heated front seats, heated steering wheel and Bluetooth Connection. This Journey is a very popular colour and ride and will not last long.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Compass
Tachometer
CD Player
AWD
6 Speed Multi-speed automatic

Payless Automart

Payless Automart

235 Indian Rd South, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5

519-337-4550

