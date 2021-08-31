+ taxes & licensing
235 Indian Rd South, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
2013 Dodge Journey R/T
$13,649 + Tax and Licensing
This Journey is comfort at its best. This 3.6 L Electronic Fuel Injection engine produces 283 hp on a 6-speed automatic transmission AutoStick automatic transmission.Fuel consumption is 12.8 L/100 km city and 8.2 L/100 km highway. Options include AM/FM Stereo, Satellite Radio, CD Player, MP3 Player, Auxiliary Audio Input, Steering Wheel-Audio Controls and Navigation System. Other options include Black Leather seating, heated front seats, heated steering wheel and Bluetooth Connection. This Journey is a very popular colour and ride and will not last long.
