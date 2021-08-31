+ taxes & licensing
235 Indian Rd South, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
2013 Dodge Journey CVP/SE Plus
$12,349 + Tax and Licensing
Very attractive popular SUV. This 2.4 L Electronic Fuel Injection engine produces 173 hp on a 4-speed automatic transmission
AutoStick automatic transmission. Fuel consumption is 11.2 - 12.6 L/100 km city and 7.7 - 7.9 L/100 km highway. Options include AM/FM Stereo, Satellite Radio, CD Player, MP3 Player, Auxiliary Audio Input and Steering Wheel-Audio Controls. Other options include Bluetooth Connection, Power Outlet, Climate Control, Multi-Zone Air Conditioning, Rear Air Conditioning and Driver Adjustable Lumbar. This is a great SUV for a great price.
