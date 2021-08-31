Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Dodge Journey

141,744 KM

Details Description Features

$12,349

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$12,349

+ taxes & licensing

Payless Automart

519-337-4550

Contact Seller
2013 Dodge Journey

2013 Dodge Journey

CVP/SE Plus

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Dodge Journey

CVP/SE Plus

Location

Payless Automart

235 Indian Rd South, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5

519-337-4550

  1. 7660576
  2. 7660576
  3. 7660576
  4. 7660576
  5. 7660576
  6. 7660576
  7. 7660576
  8. 7660576
  9. 7660576
  10. 7660576
  11. 7660576
  12. 7660576
  13. 7660576
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,349

+ taxes & licensing

141,744KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7660576
  • Stock #: 5455A
  • VIN: 3C4PDCAB8DT501523

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 141,744 KM

Vehicle Description

2013 Dodge Journey CVP/SE Plus
$12,349 + Tax and Licensing
Very attractive popular SUV. This 2.4 L Electronic Fuel Injection engine produces 173 hp on a 4-speed automatic transmission
AutoStick automatic transmission. Fuel consumption is 11.2 - 12.6 L/100 km city and 7.7 - 7.9 L/100 km highway. Options include AM/FM Stereo, Satellite Radio, CD Player, MP3 Player, Auxiliary Audio Input and Steering Wheel-Audio Controls. Other options include Bluetooth Connection, Power Outlet, Climate Control, Multi-Zone Air Conditioning, Rear Air Conditioning and Driver Adjustable Lumbar. This is a great SUV for a great price.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
CD Player
Front Wheel Drive
4 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Payless Automart

2012 Ford Escape XLT
 109,536 KM
$11,849 + tax & lic
2010 Mazda CX-7 GX
 158,246 KM
$8,194 + tax & lic
2014 Ford Focus SE
 125,845 KM
$10,294 + tax & lic

Email Payless Automart

Payless Automart

Payless Automart

235 Indian Rd South, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5

Call Dealer

519-337-XXXX

(click to show)

519-337-4550

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory