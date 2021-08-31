2013 Dodge Journey

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,349 + taxes & licensing 1 4 1 , 7 4 4 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7660576

7660576 Stock #: 5455A

5455A VIN: 3C4PDCAB8DT501523

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 141,744 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Interior Air Conditioning Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer CD Player Mechanical Front Wheel Drive Additional Features 4 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.