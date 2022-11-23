Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Dodge Journey

87,046 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

AutoMax Sarnia

1-519-332-1232

Contact Seller
2013 Dodge Journey

2013 Dodge Journey

SXT/Crew

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Dodge Journey

SXT/Crew

Location

AutoMax Sarnia

745 Confederation St, Sarnia, ON N7T 2E2

1-519-332-1232

  1. 9405709
  2. 9405709
  3. 9405709
  4. 9405709
  5. 9405709
  6. 9405709
  7. 9405709
  8. 9405709
  9. 9405709
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

87,046KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9405709
  • Stock #: B1271
  • VIN: 3C4PDCCG7DT621032

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 87,046 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
6 Speed Multi-speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From AutoMax Sarnia

2013 Dodge Journey S...
 87,046 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2014 RAM 2500 ProMas...
 116,336 KM
$31,999 + tax & lic
2018 Ford Transit T-...
 54,932 KM
$47,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email AutoMax Sarnia

AutoMax Sarnia

AutoMax Sarnia

745 Confederation St, Sarnia, ON N7T 2E2

Call Dealer

1-519-332-XXXX

(click to show)

1-519-332-1232

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory