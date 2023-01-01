$CALL+ tax & licensing
2013 Fiat 500
Pop
Location
AutoMax Sarnia
745 Confederation St, Sarnia, ON N7T 2E2
1-519-332-1232
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
93,613KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10158783
- Stock #: B1460
- VIN: 3C3CFFAR3DT606384
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Green
- Body Style Hatchback
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 93,613 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Interior
Tachometer
Powertrain
5 Speed Manual
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
AutoMax Sarnia
745 Confederation St, Sarnia, ON N7T 2E2