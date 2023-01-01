$19,892+ tax & licensing
2013 Fiat 500
Abarth
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 21,815 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2013 Fiat 500 Abarth is a small, sporty hatchback with a powerful engine. It has a turbocharged 1.4-liter four-cylinder engine that produces 160 horsepower and 170 lb-ft of torque. It has a five-speed manual transmission and comes with a sport-tuned suspension and 17-inch wheels. Inside, the 500 Abarth is equipped with leather upholstery, heated front seats, air conditioning, and a touchscreen infotainment system. It also has a variety of safety features such as ABS brakes, electronic stability control, and seven airbags. The 500 Abarth is a great option for those who want a small, sporty car that's also fun to drive. It's sure to turn heads wherever it goes. Come on into Payless to check it out!
