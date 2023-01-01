Menu
2013 Fiat 500

21,815 KM

Details

$19,892

+ tax & licensing
$19,892

+ taxes & licensing

Payless Automart

519-337-4550

2013 Fiat 500

2013 Fiat 500

Abarth

2013 Fiat 500

Abarth

Location

Payless Automart

235 Indian Rd South, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5

519-337-4550

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$19,892

+ taxes & licensing

21,815KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9809131
  • Stock #: 23-044B
  • VIN: 3C3CFFFH0DT566569

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 21,815 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2013 Fiat 500 Abarth is a small, sporty hatchback with a powerful engine. It has a turbocharged 1.4-liter four-cylinder engine that produces 160 horsepower and 170 lb-ft of torque. It has a five-speed manual transmission and comes with a sport-tuned suspension and 17-inch wheels. Inside, the 500 Abarth is equipped with leather upholstery, heated front seats, air conditioning, and a touchscreen infotainment system. It also has a variety of safety features such as ABS brakes, electronic stability control, and seven airbags. The 500 Abarth is a great option for those who want a small, sporty car that's also fun to drive. It's sure to turn heads wherever it goes. Come on into Payless to check it out!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Powertrain

5 Speed Manual

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Payless Automart

Payless Automart

235 Indian Rd South, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5

519-337-4550

