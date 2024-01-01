$10,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2013 Ford Edge
4dr Limited AWD
2013 Ford Edge
4dr Limited AWD
Location
Lynmar Auto Sales
735 Ontario St, Sarnia, ON N7T 1M3
519-491-8210
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$10,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
166,552KM
Good Condition
VIN 2FMDK4KC0DBB60373
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 166,552 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Media / Nav / Comm
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Additional Features
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Lynmar Auto Sales
735 Ontario St, Sarnia, ON N7T 1M3
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-491-XXXX(click to show)
$10,995
+ taxes & licensing
Lynmar Auto Sales
519-491-8210
2013 Ford Edge