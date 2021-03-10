+ taxes & licensing
101 Indian Rd S, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W1
This 2013 Ford Edge SEL is tuxedo black with charcoal cloth interior, it has a 3.5L V6 engine and a automatic overdrive transmission. It comes with dual power heated mirrors, heated front seats, A/C dual zone electronic, remote keyless entry/keypad, reverse sensing system and 18" chrome clad wheels. If you are interested please call 519-464-4000
