2013 Ford Edge

127,318 KM

Details Description

$12,995

+ tax & licensing
$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

Lambton Ford

519-464-4014

SEL

SEL

Location

Lambton Ford

101 Indian Rd S, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W1

519-464-4014

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

127,318KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6784586
  • Stock #: TT7507
  • VIN: 2FMDK3JC7DBB12848

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 127,318 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2013 Ford Edge SEL is tuxedo black with charcoal cloth interior, it has a 3.5L V6 engine and a automatic overdrive transmission.  It comes with dual power heated mirrors, heated front seats, A/C dual zone electronic, remote keyless entry/keypad, reverse sensing system and 18" chrome clad wheels.  If you are interested please call 519-464-4000

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

