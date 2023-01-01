$CALL+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
519-337-4550
2013 Ford Escape
SE
Location
Payless Automart
235 Indian Rd South, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5
519-337-4550
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10177260
- Stock #: 5688A
- VIN: 1FMCU0GX5DUB73463
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 124,047 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2013 Ford Escape SE is a great choice for an adventure-seeking driver. With powerful performance, comfortable seating, and impressive fuel economy, you'll find plenty of reasons to love this SUV. Its turbocharged 2.0L EcoBoost engine provides a thrilling driving experience while getting up to 31 MPG highway. The Escape SE comes equipped with all the latest tech features, such as Ford SYNC, which offers hands free calling and music streaming, and a rear camera to help you back out of tight spaces with ease. Make the most of your road trips with the 2013 Ford Escape SE. Come on into Payless to check it out today!
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.