2013 Ford Escape

124,047 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Payless Automart

519-337-4550

2013 Ford Escape

2013 Ford Escape

SE

2013 Ford Escape

SE

Location

Payless Automart

235 Indian Rd South, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5

519-337-4550

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

124,047KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10177260
  • Stock #: 5688A
  • VIN: 1FMCU0GX5DUB73463

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 124,047 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2013 Ford Escape SE is a great choice for an adventure-seeking driver. With powerful performance, comfortable seating, and impressive fuel economy, you'll find plenty of reasons to love this SUV. Its turbocharged 2.0L EcoBoost engine provides a thrilling driving experience while getting up to 31 MPG highway. The Escape SE comes equipped with all the latest tech features, such as Ford SYNC, which offers hands free calling and music streaming, and a rear camera to help you back out of tight spaces with ease. Make the most of your road trips with the 2013 Ford Escape SE. Come on into Payless to check it out today!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Payless Automart

Payless Automart

235 Indian Rd South, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5

519-337-4550

