2013 Ford Escape

176,070 KM

Details Description Features

$14,989

+ tax & licensing
$14,989

+ taxes & licensing

Payless Automart

519-337-4550

2013 Ford Escape

2013 Ford Escape

SE

2013 Ford Escape

SE

Location

Payless Automart

235 Indian Rd South, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5

519-337-4550

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$14,989

+ taxes & licensing

176,070KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10516872
  • Stock #: 06220A
  • VIN: 1FMCU0GX9DUD90191

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 176,070 KM

Vehicle Description

2013 Ford Escape SE Silver
- SE trim level offering a balance of style, performance, and affordability
- Powered by a 1.6L EcoBoost engine for efficient yet powerful performance
- Equipped with a 6-speed automatic transmission for smooth shifting
- Front-wheel drive (FWD) with available all-wheel drive (AWD) option for enhanced traction
- Spacious and comfortable seating for up to five passengers
- Features Ford's SYNC system for hands-free calling and audio streaming
- Comes with standard safety features such as antilock brakes, stability control, and multiple airbags
- Offers ample cargo space with rear seatbacks that can be folded down for increased storage capacity
- Overall, an attractive and reliable compact SUV that delivers on performance, comfort, and versatility.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Payless Automart

Payless Automart

235 Indian Rd South, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5

519-337-XXXX

(click to show)

519-337-4550

