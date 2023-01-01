$14,989+ tax & licensing
2013 Ford Escape
SE
Location
Payless Automart
235 Indian Rd South, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5
519-337-4550
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$14,989
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10516872
- Stock #: 06220A
- VIN: 1FMCU0GX9DUD90191
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 176,070 KM
Vehicle Description
2013 Ford Escape SE Silver
- SE trim level offering a balance of style, performance, and affordability
- Powered by a 1.6L EcoBoost engine for efficient yet powerful performance
- Equipped with a 6-speed automatic transmission for smooth shifting
- Front-wheel drive (FWD) with available all-wheel drive (AWD) option for enhanced traction
- Spacious and comfortable seating for up to five passengers
- Features Ford's SYNC system for hands-free calling and audio streaming
- Comes with standard safety features such as antilock brakes, stability control, and multiple airbags
- Offers ample cargo space with rear seatbacks that can be folded down for increased storage capacity
- Overall, an attractive and reliable compact SUV that delivers on performance, comfort, and versatility.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
