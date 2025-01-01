Menu
2013 Ford Escape - Touch screen - Navigation - Heated seats - Sunroof - Dual climate - Auto Climate - Leather seats - Cruise control - Bluetooth - Hands free navigation - 60/40 split rear seating arrangement - Roof rack - To many more to list, come see for yourself! - Call Payless Automart at 519-337-4550 or visit us at 235 Indian Rd S, Sarnia, ON to book your test drive today.

2013 Ford Escape

180,327 KM

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
SE

13197845

Payless Automart

235 Indian Rd South, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5

519-337-4550

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
180,327KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FMCU0GX9DUD90191

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 180,327 KM

Vehicle Description

- Touch screen
- Navigation
- Heated seat's
- Sunroof
- Dual climate
- Auto Climate
- Leather seat's
- Cruise control
- Bluetooth
- Hands free navigation
- 60/40 split rear seating arrangement
- Roof rack
- To many more to list, come see for yourself!
- Call Payless Automart at 519-337-4550 or visit us at 235 Indian Rd S, Sarnia, ON to book your test drive today.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Payless Automart

Payless Automart

235 Indian Rd South, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5
