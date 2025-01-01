$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2013 Ford Escape
SE
Location
Payless Automart
235 Indian Rd South, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5
519-337-4550
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 180,327 KM
Vehicle Description
2013 Ford Escape
- Touch screen
- Navigation
- Heated seat's
- Sunroof
- Dual climate
- Auto Climate
- Leather seat's
- Cruise control
- Bluetooth
- Hands free navigation
- 60/40 split rear seating arrangement
- Roof rack
- To many more to list, come see for yourself!
- Call Payless Automart at 519-337-4550 or visit us at 235 Indian Rd S, Sarnia, ON to book your test drive today.
