2013 Ford Escape
SE
Location
AutoMax Sarnia
745 Confederation St, Sarnia, ON N7T 2E2
1-519-332-1232
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
137,112KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9005503
- Stock #: B1129A
- VIN: 1FMCU0GX2DUB04195
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Green
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 137,112 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
6 Speed Automatic
