2013 Hyundai Elantra - White - Fuel efficient 1.8L 4 cylinder - Comfortable seating for up to 5 passengers - Heated Front Seats - Cruise Control - Bluetooth connectivity for hands-free calling and audio streaming - Advanced safety features, including stability control and traction control - Well-maintained and in excellent condition - Many More Features! Come see us today for details!

2013 Hyundai Elantra

95,530 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2013 Hyundai Elantra

GL

12218382

2013 Hyundai Elantra

GL

Location

Payless Automart

235 Indian Rd South, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5

519-337-4550

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
95,530KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5NPDH4AEXDH163078

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 95,530 KM

Vehicle Description

2013 Hyundai Elantra
- White
- Fuel efficient 1.8L 4 cylinder
- Comfortable seating for up to 5 passengers
- Heated Front Seats
- Cruise Control
- Bluetooth connectivity for hands-free calling and audio streaming
- Advanced safety features, including stability control and traction control
- Well-maintained and in excellent condition
- Many More Features!
Come see us today for details!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Powertrain

6 Speed Manual

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Payless Automart

Payless Automart

235 Indian Rd South, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5
519-337-XXXX

519-337-4550

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Payless Automart

519-337-4550

2013 Hyundai Elantra