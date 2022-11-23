$13,788+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$13,788
+ taxes & licensing
Payless Automart
519-337-4550
2013 Hyundai Elantra
2013 Hyundai Elantra
GT GL
Location
Payless Automart
235 Indian Rd South, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5
519-337-4550
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$13,788
+ taxes & licensing
151,193KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9441492
- Stock #: 5592A
- VIN: KMHD25LE3DU057223
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 151,193 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
6 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Payless Automart
Payless Automart
235 Indian Rd South, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5