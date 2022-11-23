Menu
2013 Hyundai Elantra

151,193 KM

Details Features

$13,788

+ tax & licensing
Payless Automart

519-337-4550

GT GL

GT GL

Location

235 Indian Rd South, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

151,193KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9441492
  • Stock #: 5592A
  • VIN: KMHD25LE3DU057223

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 151,193 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

235 Indian Rd South, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5

