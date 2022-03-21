Menu
2013 Kia Sportage

204,037 KM

Details Features

$10,995

+ tax & licensing
$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

Lynmar Auto Sales

519-491-8210

2013 Kia Sportage

2013 Kia Sportage

FWD 4dr I4 Auto LX

2013 Kia Sportage

FWD 4dr I4 Auto LX

Location

Lynmar Auto Sales

735 Ontario St, Sarnia, ON N7T 1M3

519-491-8210

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

204,037KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 8690873
  • Stock #: 3177
  • VIN: KNDPB3A22D7532356

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 204,037 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Lynmar Auto Sales

Lynmar Auto Sales

735 Ontario St, Sarnia, ON N7T 1M3

519-491-8210

