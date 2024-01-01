$9,799+ tax & licensing
2013 Mitsubishi Lancer
SE
Location
Payless Automart
235 Indian Rd South, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5
519-337-4550
Certified
$9,799
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 5812B
- Mileage 229,810 KM
Vehicle Description
2013 Mitsubishi Lancer SE 10th Anniversary Edition
- In Pearl Black
- Powerful and fuel-efficient 2.0L Engine
- Comfortable seating for up to 5 passengers
- Heated Front Seats
- Flexible seating and cargo configurations ng
- FM/AM Radio
- Advanced safety features, including traction control
- Well-maintained and in excellent condition
- Many More Features!
Come see us today!
