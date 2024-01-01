Menu
2013 Mitsubishi Lancer SE 10th Anniversary Edition - In Pearl Black - Powerful and fuel-efficient 2.0L Engine - Comfortable seating for up to 5 passengers - Heated Front Seats - Flexible seating and cargo configurations ng - FM/AM Radio - Advanced safety features, including traction control - Well-maintained and in excellent condition - Many More Features! Come see us today!

2013 Mitsubishi Lancer

229,810 KM

Details

$9,799

+ tax & licensing
2013 Mitsubishi Lancer

SE

2013 Mitsubishi Lancer

SE

Location

Payless Automart

235 Indian Rd South, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5

519-337-4550

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,799

+ taxes & licensing

Used
229,810KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JA32U2FU7DU610185

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 5812B
  • Mileage 229,810 KM

Vehicle Description

2013 Mitsubishi Lancer SE 10th Anniversary Edition
- In Pearl Black
- Powerful and fuel-efficient 2.0L Engine
- Comfortable seating for up to 5 passengers
- Heated Front Seats
- Flexible seating and cargo configurations ng
- FM/AM Radio
- Advanced safety features, including traction control
- Well-maintained and in excellent condition
- Many More Features!
Come see us today!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

CVT

Payless Automart

Payless Automart

235 Indian Rd South, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5
519-337-4550

$9,799

+ taxes & licensing

Payless Automart

519-337-4550

2013 Mitsubishi Lancer