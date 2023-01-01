$24,980+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$24,980
+ taxes & licensing
Bayview Chrysler Dodge Ltd.
519-337-7561
2013 RAM 1500
2013 RAM 1500
Laramie
Location
Bayview Chrysler Dodge Ltd.
255 Indian Rd S, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5
519-337-7561
$24,980
+ taxes & licensing
Price Breakdown
Initial (MSRP):
$24,447
Adjustments
Admin Fee Surcharge+ $499
Carfax Report Surcharge+ $34
Price After Adjustments / Applicable Incentives *
$24,980
+ applicable taxes & licensing
Other Non-adjusting Modifiers
* Incentives may have eligibility requirements to be applicable. Please contact dealer for more information.
163,980KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10374291
- Stock #: 23-006A
- VIN: 1C6RR7NT3DS616124
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour TRUE BLUE
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 23-006A
- Mileage 163,980 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
MRA
ADC
*GJ
26H
EZH
DFD
APD
XFH
TUB
RA4
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Class IV Receiver Hitch
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Exterior
Fog Lights
Chrome Wheels
Sliding Rear Window
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
P275/60R20 OWL All Season Tires
Running Boards/Side Steps
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Tire Pressure Monitor
Adjustable Pedals
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Leather Trimmed Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Comfort
Climate Control
Convenience
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Convenience Group
Power Outlet
Powertrain
5.7L V8 HEMI MDS VVT Engine
Additional Features
Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Customer Preferred Package 26H
Lower Two Tone Paint
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Wheel to Wheel Side Steps
8-Spd Auto 8HP70 Trans (Buy)
Uconnect 8.4AN AM/FM/BT/Access/NAV
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Bayview Chrysler Dodge Ltd.
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Bayview Chrysler Dodge Ltd.
255 Indian Rd S, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5