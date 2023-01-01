2013 RAM Truck

$58,846 + taxes & licensing Show Price Breakdown Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes Price Breakdown Initial (MSRP): $57,780 Adjustments Admin Fee Surcharge + $499 Carfax Report Surcharge + $34 Price After Adjustments / Applicable Incentives * $58,846 + applicable taxes & licensing Other Non-adjusting Modifiers * Incentives may have eligibility requirements to be applicable. Please contact dealer for more information. 1 4 2 , 4 5 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 10228653

10228653 Stock #: 22-238B

22-238B VIN: 1C6RR7NT2DS598280

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Mineral Gray Met. Clear Coat

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 142,450 KM

Vehicle Features Packages 26H EZH DFD PDM APA XFH TUB RA4 MRA GWA ADC *GJ Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Class IV Receiver Hitch Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Stability Control Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Rear Head Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Exterior Fog Lights Power Sunroof Chrome Wheels Sliding Rear Window Automatic Headlights Rain Sensing Wipers Monotone Paint P275/60R20 OWL All Season Tires Running Boards/Side Steps Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Trip Computer Navigation System Leather Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Audio Controls Adjustable Pedals Universal Garage Door Opener Woodgrain Interior Trim Rear Bench Seat Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Power Options Power Windows Power Passenger Seat Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Premium Sound System MP3 Player Satellite Radio Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Leather Seats Seat Memory Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Leather Trimmed Bucket Seats Driver Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Cooled Front Seat(s) Comfort Climate Control Convenience Tow Hitch Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Mirror Memory Convenience Group Power Outlet Powertrain 5.7L V8 HEMI MDS VVT Engine Additional Features Wheel Locks Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Power Folding Mirrors Customer Preferred Package 26H Mineral Gray Met. Clear Coat Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection Sun/Moonroof Wheel to Wheel Side Steps 8-Spd Auto 8HP70 Trans (Buy) Uconnect 8.4AN AM/FM/BT/Access/NAV

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.