Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 RAM Truck

142,450 KM

Details Features

$58,313

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$58,313

+ taxes & licensing

Bayview Chrysler Dodge Ltd.

519-337-7561

Contact Seller
2013 RAM Truck

2013 RAM Truck

RAM TRUCK 1500 LARAMIE

Watch This Vehicle

2013 RAM Truck

RAM TRUCK 1500 LARAMIE

Location

Bayview Chrysler Dodge Ltd.

255 Indian Rd S, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5

519-337-7561

  1. 10228653
  2. 10228653
  3. 10228653
  4. 10228653
  5. 10228653
  6. 10228653
  7. 10228653
  8. 10228653
  9. 10228653
  10. 10228653
  11. 10228653
  12. 10228653
  13. 10228653
  14. 10228653
Contact Seller

$58,846

+ taxes & licensing

Show Price Breakdown
Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes

Price Breakdown

Initial (MSRP):
$57,780

Adjustments

Admin Fee Surcharge
+ $499
Carfax Report Surcharge
+ $34

Price After Adjustments / Applicable Incentives *

$58,846
+ applicable taxes & licensing

Other Non-adjusting Modifiers

* Incentives may have eligibility requirements to be applicable. Please contact dealer for more information.
142,450KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10228653
  • Stock #: 22-238B
  • VIN: 1C6RR7NT2DS598280

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Mineral Gray Met. Clear Coat
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 142,450 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

26H
EZH
DFD
PDM
APA
XFH
TUB
RA4
MRA
GWA
ADC
*GJ

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Class IV Receiver Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag

Exterior

Fog Lights
Power Sunroof
Chrome Wheels
Sliding Rear Window
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Monotone Paint
P275/60R20 OWL All Season Tires
Running Boards/Side Steps

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Adjustable Pedals
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Leather Trimmed Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Convenience Group
Power Outlet

Powertrain

5.7L V8 HEMI MDS VVT Engine

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Customer Preferred Package 26H
Mineral Gray Met. Clear Coat
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Wheel to Wheel Side Steps
8-Spd Auto 8HP70 Trans (Buy)
Uconnect 8.4AN AM/FM/BT/Access/NAV

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Bayview Chrysler Dodge Ltd.

2017 RAM 1500 SPORT
 111,345 KM
$60,489 + tax & lic
2022 Chrysler Pacifi...
 19,427 KM
$52,830 + tax & lic
2013 RAM Truck RAM T...
 142,450 KM
$58,313 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Bayview Chrysler Dodge Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Bayview Chrysler Dodge Ltd.

Bayview Chrysler Dodge Ltd.

255 Indian Rd S, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5

Call Dealer

519-337-XXXX

(click to show)

519-337-7561

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory