95 Indian Rd S, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W1
1-888-809-0807
Step into the 2013 smart fortwo! This is an exceptional vehicle at an affordable price! This 2 door, 2 passenger coupe still has fewer than 60,000 kilometers! Top features include front bucket seats, an outside temperature display, remote keyless entry, and power windows. Smooth gearshifts are achieved thanks to the efficient 3 cylinder engine, and for added security, dynamic Stability Control supplements the drivetrain. We pride ourselves on providing excellent customer service. Stop by our dealership or give us a call for more information.
