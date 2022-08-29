$8,995+ tax & licensing
$8,995
+ taxes & licensing
Lynmar Auto Sales
519-491-8210
2013 Smart fortwo
2013 Smart fortwo
2dr Cpe Passion
Location
Lynmar Auto Sales
735 Ontario St, Sarnia, ON N7T 1M3
519-491-8210
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$8,995
+ taxes & licensing
75,444KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 9219643
- Stock #: 3217
- VIN: WMEEJ3BA7DK619524
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 75,444 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
Knee Air Bag
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
735 Ontario St, Sarnia, ON N7T 1M3