Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Smart fortwo

75,444 KM

Details Features

$8,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

Lynmar Auto Sales

519-491-8210

Contact Seller
2013 Smart fortwo

2013 Smart fortwo

2dr Cpe Passion

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Smart fortwo

2dr Cpe Passion

Location

Lynmar Auto Sales

735 Ontario St, Sarnia, ON N7T 1M3

519-491-8210

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

75,444KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9219643
  • Stock #: 3217
  • VIN: WMEEJ3BA7DK619524

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 75,444 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Lynmar Auto Sales

2013 Smart fortwo 2d...
 75,444 KM
$8,995 + tax & lic
2004 Honda Odyssey 5...
 235,412 KM
$5,995 + tax & lic
2009 Kia Rondo 4dr W...
 165,650 KM
SOLD + tax & lic

Email Lynmar Auto Sales

Lynmar Auto Sales

Lynmar Auto Sales

735 Ontario St, Sarnia, ON N7T 1M3

Call Dealer

519-491-XXXX

(click to show)

519-491-8210

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory