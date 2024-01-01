$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2014 Chrysler Town & Country
Limited
2014 Chrysler Town & Country
Limited
Location
Payless Automart
235 Indian Rd South, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5
519-337-4550
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
154,314KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2C4RC1GG4ER107315
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 154,314 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
6 Speed Multi-speed automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Payless Automart
235 Indian Rd South, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5
2014 Chrysler Town & Country