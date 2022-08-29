$16,879+ tax & licensing
519-337-4550
2014 Chrysler Town & Country
Limited
Location
Payless Automart
235 Indian Rd South, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$16,879
- Listing ID: 9280714
- Stock #: 22-952A
- VIN: 2C4RC1GG4ER107315
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 147,114 KM
Vehicle Description
This CHRYSLER TOWN & COUNTRY Limited, with a V6 Cylinder Engine engine, features a TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC 62TE transmission, and generates 8 highway/12.5 city L/100km. Find this vehicle with only 147114 kilometers! CHRYSLER TOWN & COUNTRY Limited Options: This CHRYSLER TOWN & COUNTRY Limited offers a multitude of options. Technology options include: Voice Recorder, CD Player, MP3 Player. Safety options include Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers, Systems Monitor, Airbag Occupancy Sensor, Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags, Driver Knee Airbag.
Vehicle Features
