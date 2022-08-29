Menu
2014 Chrysler Town & Country

147,114 KM

Details Description Features

$16,879

+ tax & licensing
$16,879

+ taxes & licensing

Payless Automart

519-337-4550

2014 Chrysler Town & Country

2014 Chrysler Town & Country

Limited

2014 Chrysler Town & Country

Limited

Location

Payless Automart

235 Indian Rd South, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5

519-337-4550

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$16,879

+ taxes & licensing

147,114KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 9280714
  Stock #: 22-952A
  VIN: 2C4RC1GG4ER107315

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 147,114 KM

Vehicle Description

This CHRYSLER TOWN & COUNTRY Limited, with a V6 Cylinder Engine engine, features a TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC 62TE transmission, and generates 8 highway/12.5 city L/100km. Find this vehicle with only 147114 kilometers! CHRYSLER TOWN & COUNTRY Limited Options: This CHRYSLER TOWN & COUNTRY Limited offers a multitude of options. Technology options include: Voice Recorder, CD Player, MP3 Player. Safety options include Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers, Systems Monitor, Airbag Occupancy Sensor, Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags, Driver Knee Airbag.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
6 Speed Multi-speed automatic

Payless Automart

Payless Automart

235 Indian Rd South, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5

