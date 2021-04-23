Menu
2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

108,277 KM

Details

$13,649

+ tax & licensing
$13,649

+ taxes & licensing

Payless Automart

519-337-4550

2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE/SXT

2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE/SXT

Location

Payless Automart

235 Indian Rd South, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5

519-337-4550

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,649

+ taxes & licensing

108,277KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 7003655
  Stock #: 5406A
  VIN: 2C4RDGBG5ER320832

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 108,277 KM

Vehicle Description

2014 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT
$13,649 + Tax and Licensing
This very popular vehicle is great for family outings and travel. This 3.6 L Electronic Fuel Injection V6 engine produces 283 Hp on a 6-speed automatic transmission w/OD, AutoStick HD transmission oil cooler. Other options include AM/FM Stereo, Satellite Radio, CD Player, MP3 Player, Auxiliary Audio Input,Hard Disk Drive Media Storage,Steering Wheel-Audio Controls, Navigation System and DVD player. This van is great for young and old and are much sought after.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
CD Player
Front Wheel Drive
6 Speed Multi-speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Payless Automart

Payless Automart

235 Indian Rd South, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5

