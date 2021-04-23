+ taxes & licensing
235 Indian Rd South, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
2014 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT
$13,649 + Tax and Licensing
This very popular vehicle is great for family outings and travel. This 3.6 L Electronic Fuel Injection V6 engine produces 283 Hp on a 6-speed automatic transmission w/OD, AutoStick HD transmission oil cooler. Other options include AM/FM Stereo, Satellite Radio, CD Player, MP3 Player, Auxiliary Audio Input,Hard Disk Drive Media Storage,Steering Wheel-Audio Controls, Navigation System and DVD player. This van is great for young and old and are much sought after.
