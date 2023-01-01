Menu
2014 Dodge Journey

114,926 KM

Details Features

$16,802

+ tax & licensing
$16,802

+ taxes & licensing

Payless Automart

519-337-4550

2014 Dodge Journey

2014 Dodge Journey

SXT

2014 Dodge Journey

SXT

Location

Payless Automart

235 Indian Rd South, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5

519-337-4550

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$16,802

+ taxes & licensing

114,926KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10369083
  • Stock #: 23-934B
  • VIN: 3C4PDCCG9ET125764

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 114,926 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

4 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Payless Automart

Payless Automart

235 Indian Rd South, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5

