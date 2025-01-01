$15,789+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2014 Dodge Journey
CVP/SE Plus
2014 Dodge Journey
CVP/SE Plus
Location
Payless Automart
235 Indian Rd South, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5
519-337-4550
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$15,789
+ taxes & licensing
Used
39,933KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3C4PDCAB7ET150850
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 39,933 KM
Vehicle Description
2014 Dodge Journey
- Touch screen
- AM/FM
- Bluetooth
- Push button start
- Keyless entry
- media controls on steering wheel
- Cruise control
- Many more features!
Come see us today for details!
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
4 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Payless Automart
2017 Nissan Rogue SL Platinum 114,322 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2015 Acura RDX 179,631 KM $15,999 + tax & lic
2016 Hyundai Accent SE 69,924 KM $16,499 + tax & lic
Email Payless Automart
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Payless Automart
235 Indian Rd South, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-337-XXXX(click to show)
$15,789
+ taxes & licensing>
Payless Automart
519-337-4550
2014 Dodge Journey