2014 Dodge Journey - Touch screen - AM/FM - Bluetooth - Push button start - Keyless entry - media controls on steering wheel - Cruise control - Many more features! Come see us today for details!

2014 Dodge Journey

39,933 KM

$15,789

+ taxes & licensing
CVP/SE Plus

CVP/SE Plus

2014 Dodge Journey

CVP/SE Plus

Payless Automart

235 Indian Rd South, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5

519-337-4550

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
39,933KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3C4PDCAB7ET150850

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 39,933 KM

2014 Dodge Journey
- Touch screen
- AM/FM
- Bluetooth
- Push button start
- Keyless entry
- media controls on steering wheel
- Cruise control
- Many more features!
Come see us today for details!

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

4 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

235 Indian Rd South, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5
519-337-4550

519-337-4550

