2014 Ford F-150

519-464-4014
101 Indian Rd S, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W1
This 2014 F150 4*4 Supercrew is Blue Flame Metallic with black interior, it has a 5.0L V* FFV engine with electronis 6 speed auto. It comes with hill descent control, myFord, remote keyless entry/keypad, trailer tow package, rear view camera, trailer brake controller, power adjustable pedals, and a power sliding rear window. If you would like to know more call our sales team 519-464-4000.
