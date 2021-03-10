2014 Ford F-150

$28,995 + taxes & licensing 8 2 , 4 1 4 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 6784589

6784589 Stock #: TT3510

TT3510 VIN: 1FTFW1EF7EFD00859

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Black

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # TT3510

Mileage 82,414 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.