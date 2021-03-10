Menu
2014 Ford F-150

82,414 KM

Details Description

$28,995

+ tax & licensing
Lambton Ford

519-464-4014

4 Door Crew Cab Truck

Location

82,414KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6784589
  • Stock #: TT3510
  • VIN: 1FTFW1EF7EFD00859

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 82,414 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2014 F150 4*4 Supercrew is Blue Flame Metallic with black interior, it has a 5.0L V* FFV engine with electronis 6 speed auto.  It comes with hill descent control, myFord, remote keyless entry/keypad, trailer tow package, rear view camera, trailer brake controller, power adjustable pedals, and a power sliding rear window.  If you would like to know more call our sales team 519-464-4000.

