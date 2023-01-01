Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Ford Focus

85,378 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Payless Automart

519-337-4550

Contact Seller
2014 Ford Focus

2014 Ford Focus

SE

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Ford Focus

SE

Location

Payless Automart

235 Indian Rd South, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5

519-337-4550

  1. 10177263
  2. 10177263
  3. 10177263
  4. 10177263
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
85,378KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10177263
  • Stock #: 5698B
  • VIN: 1FADP3F27EL120333

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 85,378 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2014 Ford Focus SE has it all - sleek styling, outstanding performance and modern convenience. Its sporty exterior is enhanced by stylish alloy wheels and dynamic body lines, while its peppy 2.0L inline-4 engine leads the pack when it comes to fuel economy, turning in a snappy 26 city/36 highway/29 combined MPG. Inside the cabin, youll find all the comforts of home, including air conditioning, power windows and locks, as well as an AM/FM sound system with Bluetooth connectivity for your mobile device, and heated front seats! If youre looking for a great combination of style and efficiency, this is the car for you. Come on into Payless to check it out!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

6 Speed Automatic with Auto-shift

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Payless Automart

2017 Chrysler 300 C ...
 197,627 KM
$26,312 + tax & lic
2019 Honda Ridgeline...
 68,664 KM
$40,800 + tax & lic
2015 Chrysler 200 LX
 88,637 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Email Payless Automart

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Payless Automart

Payless Automart

235 Indian Rd South, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5

Call Dealer

519-337-XXXX

(click to show)

519-337-4550

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory