$8,995+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2014 GMC Terrain
FWD 4dr SLE-2
2014 GMC Terrain
FWD 4dr SLE-2
Location
Lynmar Auto Sales
735 Ontario St, Sarnia, ON N7T 1M3
519-491-8210
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$8,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
181,543KM
Good Condition
VIN 2GKALREK2E6132920
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Beige
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 181,543 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Exterior
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Comfort
Climate Control
Seating
Cloth Seats
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Convenience
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Additional Features
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Lynmar Auto Sales
2014 GMC Terrain FWD 4dr SLE-2 181,543 KM $8,995 + tax & lic
2014 Hyundai Accent 5DR HB AUTO GL 133,999 KM $8,495 + tax & lic
2007 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4WD 4Dr Laredo 196,540 KM SOLD
Email Lynmar Auto Sales
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Lynmar Auto Sales
735 Ontario St, Sarnia, ON N7T 1M3
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-491-XXXX(click to show)
$8,995
+ taxes & licensing>
Lynmar Auto Sales
519-491-8210
2014 GMC Terrain