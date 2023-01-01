$19,082+ tax & licensing
$19,082
+ taxes & licensing
Payless Automart
519-337-4550
2014 Hyundai Genesis
2014 Hyundai Genesis
3.8L
Location
Payless Automart
235 Indian Rd South, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5
519-337-4550
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$19,082
+ taxes & licensing
167,972KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10533675
- Stock #: 24-001B
- VIN: KMHGC4DD4EU264067
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 167,972 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Rear Wheel Drive
Additional Features
8 speed automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
