2014 Hyundai Genesis...

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$19,082 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 6 7 , 9 7 2 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10533675

10533675 Stock #: 24-001B

24-001B VIN: KMHGC4DD4EU264067

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Sedan

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 167,972 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Rear Wheel Drive Additional Features 8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.