2014 Hyundai Genesis

167,972 KM

Details Features

$19,082

+ tax & licensing
$19,082

+ taxes & licensing

Payless Automart

519-337-4550

2014 Hyundai Genesis

2014 Hyundai Genesis

3.8L

2014 Hyundai Genesis

3.8L

Location

Payless Automart

235 Indian Rd South, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5

519-337-4550

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$19,082

+ taxes & licensing

167,972KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10533675
  • Stock #: 24-001B
  • VIN: KMHGC4DD4EU264067

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 167,972 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Rear Wheel Drive

Additional Features

8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
Payless Automart

Payless Automart

235 Indian Rd South, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5

519-337-4550

