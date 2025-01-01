Menu
2014 Jeep Cherokee North - Touch screen - Back up camera - Heated seats - Heated steering wheel - Bluetooth - Hands free media control - Remote start - Keyless entry - Push to start - Auto lift gate - Sirius XM - Cruise control

2014 Jeep Cherokee

98,781 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
2014 Jeep Cherokee

North

13318025

2014 Jeep Cherokee

North

Location

Payless Automart

235 Indian Rd South, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5

519-337-4550

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
98,781KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C4PJLCS5EW292419

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 98,781 KM

Vehicle Description

2014 Jeep Cherokee North
- Touch screen
- Back up camera
- Heated seat's
- Heated steering wheel
- Bluetooth
- Hands free media control
- Remote start
- Keyless entry
- Push to start
- Auto lift gate
- Sirius XM
- Cruise control
Call Payless Automart at 519-337-4550 or visit us at 235 Indian Rd S, Sarnia, ON to book your test drive today

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

9 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Payless Automart

Used 2023 Kia Rio LX+ for sale in Sarnia, ON
2023 Kia Rio LX+ 61,463 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport 2.4 for sale in Sarnia, ON
2017 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport 2.4 231,264 KM $11,499 + tax & lic
Used 2010 Toyota Camry SE for sale in Sarnia, ON
2010 Toyota Camry SE 103,970 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Payless Automart

Payless Automart

235 Indian Rd South, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Payless Automart

519-337-4550

2014 Jeep Cherokee