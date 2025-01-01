$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2014 Jeep Cherokee
North
Location
Payless Automart
235 Indian Rd South, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5
519-337-4550
Certified
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 98,781 KM
Vehicle Description
2014 Jeep Cherokee North
- Touch screen
- Back up camera
- Heated seat's
- Heated steering wheel
- Bluetooth
- Hands free media control
- Remote start
- Keyless entry
- Push to start
- Auto lift gate
- Sirius XM
- Cruise control
Call Payless Automart at 519-337-4550 or visit us at 235 Indian Rd S, Sarnia, ON to book your test drive today
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Additional Features
519-337-4550