$14,994+ tax & licensing
2014 Jeep Wrangler
SPORT
Location
Payless Automart
235 Indian Rd South, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5
519-337-4550
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$14,994
+ taxes & licensing
Used
184,444KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C4AJWAG3EL239144
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Copper
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 184,444 KM
Vehicle Description
2014 Jeep Wrangler Sport
- In Copper Pearl
- Four wheel drive
- Two Door
- Six speed manual transmission
- Soft top included
- FM radio
- Many more features!
-Come see us today
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Mechanical
Power Steering
Interior
Tachometer
Compass
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Powertrain
6 Speed Manual
Additional Features
4x4
Payless Automart
235 Indian Rd South, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5
