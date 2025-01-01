Menu
2014 Jeep Wrangler Sport - In Copper Pearl - Four wheel drive - Two Door - Six speed manual transmission - Soft top included - FM radio - Many more features! -Come see us today

2014 Jeep Wrangler

184,444 KM

$14,994

+ tax & licensing
2014 Jeep Wrangler

SPORT

12522283

2014 Jeep Wrangler

SPORT

Location

Payless Automart

235 Indian Rd South, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5

519-337-4550

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$14,994

+ taxes & licensing

Used
184,444KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C4AJWAG3EL239144

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Copper
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 184,444 KM

Vehicle Description

2014 Jeep Wrangler Sport
- In Copper Pearl
- Four wheel drive
- Two Door
- Six speed manual transmission
- Soft top included
- FM radio
- Many more features!
-Come see us today

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Mechanical

Power Steering

Interior

Tachometer
Compass

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Powertrain

6 Speed Manual

Additional Features

4x4

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Payless Automart

Payless Automart

235 Indian Rd South, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5
519-337-4550

$14,994

+ taxes & licensing

Payless Automart

519-337-4550

2014 Jeep Wrangler