Here at AutoMax, every vehicle is certified and safety inspected, and goes through a 150+ point inspection by one of our certified mechanics. Your new vehicles are detailed top to bottom and showroom ready. The AutoMax difference is in the DETAILS: the quality of our vehicles plus our award winning service before AND after the sale!! Need Financing? Reach out to someone on our Sales team! Our process is fast and easy with rates as low as 8.99% with $0 down (O.A.C). At AutoMax, our vehicles are priced to put a smile on your face every time with NO HASSLE PRICING!! All Prices are plus HST & Licensing and include a FREE CARFAX everytime!! Have a trade in? We take any year, make and model! Bring in your vehicle for a free appraisal. Find us on Facebook @AutomaxSarnia & Google!!! Automax: 519-332-1232 www.automaxsarnia.com 745 Confederation St, Sarnia, ON N7T 2E2 Automax proudly serving Lambton, Kent and Middlesex Counties, including Sarnia, Wallaceburg, Chatham, Tilbury, Windsor, London, Petrolia, Strathroy, Watford, St Thomas, Grand Bend, Exeter, Bayfield and beyond since 2001!!!

2014 Mazda MAZDA3

194,370 KM

$11,999

+ tax & licensing
2014 Mazda MAZDA3

GX-SKY

2014 Mazda MAZDA3

GX-SKY

AutoMax Sarnia

745 Confederation St, Sarnia, ON N7T 2E2

1-519-332-1232

$11,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
194,370KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JM1BM1U78E1132533

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 194,370 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Interior

Tachometer

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

6 Speed Automatic

AutoMax Sarnia

AutoMax Sarnia

745 Confederation St, Sarnia, ON N7T 2E2
$11,999

+ taxes & licensing

AutoMax Sarnia

1-519-332-1232

2014 Mazda MAZDA3