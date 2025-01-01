Menu
2014 Nissan Altima SL - Dark brown - Touch screen - Back up camera - Sun roof - Heated seats - Heated steering wheel - Remote start - Bose sound system - Keyless entry - Push button start - Beautiful paddle shitter for (SMM) - Call Payless Automart at 519-337-4550 or visit us at 235 Indian Rd S, Sarnia, ON to book your test drive today.

2014 Nissan Altima

106,667 KM

$14,489

+ taxes & licensing
13082741

Payless Automart

235 Indian Rd South, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5

519-337-4550

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
106,667KM
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
2014 Nissan Altima SL
- Dark brown
- Touch screen
- Back up camera
- Sun roof
- Heated seats
- Heated steering wheel
- Remote start
- Bose sound system
- Keyless entry
- Push button start
- Beautiful paddle shitter for (SMM)
- Call Payless Automart at 519-337-4550 or visit us at 235 Indian Rd S, Sarnia, ON to book your test drive today.

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Windows

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

CD Player

CVT

Payless Automart

Payless Automart

235 Indian Rd South, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5
