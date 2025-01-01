$14,489+ taxes & licensing
2014 Nissan Altima
3.5 SL
Location
Payless Automart
235 Indian Rd South, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5
519-337-4550
Certified
$14,489
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Brown
- Interior Colour Tan
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 106,667 KM
Vehicle Description
2014 Nissan Altima SL
- Dark brown
- Touch screen
- Back up camera
- Sun roof
- Heated seats
- Heated steering wheel
- Remote start
- Bose sound system
- Keyless entry
- Push button start
- Beautiful paddle shitter for (SMM)
- Call Payless Automart at 519-337-4550 or visit us at 235 Indian Rd S, Sarnia, ON to book your test drive today.
Vehicle Features
Payless Automart
519-337-4550