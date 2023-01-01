$7,995+ tax & licensing
$7,995
+ taxes & licensing
2014 Nissan Versa Note
5dr HB Auto 1.6 SV
Location
Lynmar Auto Sales
735 Ontario St, Sarnia, ON N7T 1M3
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
242,017KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 9618328
- Stock #: 3244
- VIN: 3N1CE2CP8EL432111
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 242,017 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Trip Computer
Rear Bench Seat
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Daytime Running Lights
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
735 Ontario St, Sarnia, ON N7T 1M3