2015 Chrysler 200
Limited
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Exterior Colour Burgundy
- Interior Colour Dark Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 68,726 KM
The 2015 Chrysler 200 Limited is the perfect combination of modern style and classic luxury. This sleek and stylish sedan boasts a sophisticated exterior, with a bold chrome grille and eye-catching LED headlights. On the inside, you'll find a luxurious interior with heated front seats, and touchscreen display. The 200 Limited also comes with an impressive 3.6L V6 engine, allowing you to enjoy a smooth and powerful ride. With a comfortable ride and advanced technology, the Chrysler 200 Limited is the perfect vehicle for any driver. Come on into Payless to check it out!
