2015 Chrysler 200

68,726 KM

$18,598

+ tax & licensing
$18,598

+ taxes & licensing

Payless Automart

519-337-4550

2015 Chrysler 200

2015 Chrysler 200

Limited

2015 Chrysler 200

Limited

Location

Payless Automart

235 Indian Rd South, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5

519-337-4550

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$18,598

+ taxes & licensing

68,726KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10059786
  • Stock #: 06195A
  • VIN: 1C3CCCAB1FN615405

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Burgundy
  • Interior Colour Dark Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 68,726 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2015 Chrysler 200 Limited is the perfect combination of modern style and classic luxury. This sleek and stylish sedan boasts a sophisticated exterior, with a bold chrome grille and eye-catching LED headlights. On the inside, you'll find a luxurious interior with heated front seats, and touchscreen display. The 200 Limited also comes with an impressive 3.6L V6 engine, allowing you to enjoy a smooth and powerful ride. With a comfortable ride and advanced technology, the Chrysler 200 Limited is the perfect vehicle for any driver. Come on into Payless to check it out!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

9 Speed Automatic

Payless Automart

Payless Automart

235 Indian Rd South, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5

519-337-4550

