$16,780+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$16,780
+ taxes & licensing
Bayview Chrysler Dodge Ltd.
519-337-7561
2015 Chrysler 200
2015 Chrysler 200
LX
Location
Bayview Chrysler Dodge Ltd.
255 Indian Rd S, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5
519-337-7561
$17,313
+ taxes & licensing
Price Breakdown
Initial (MSRP):
$16,247
Adjustments
Admin Fee Surcharge+ $499
Carfax Report Surcharge+ $34
Price After Adjustments / Applicable Incentives *
$17,313
+ applicable taxes & licensing
Other Non-adjusting Modifiers
* Incentives may have eligibility requirements to be applicable. Please contact dealer for more information.
88,637KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10177344
- Stock #: 23-261A
- VIN: 1C3CCCFB5FN614900
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Bright White Clear Coat
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 23-261A
- Mileage 88,637 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
ED6
DFH
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Engine: 2.4L Tigershark MultiAir I4
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Powertrain
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
Wheel Covers
Knee Air Bag
Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic (DFH)
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Bayview Chrysler Dodge Ltd.
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Bayview Chrysler Dodge Ltd.
255 Indian Rd S, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5